Limited in-person learning returns to University of Maryland days after COVID-19 spike

A school spokesperson also confirmed to WUSA9 on Monday that residents inside La Plata Hall were being told to restrict activities and practice social distancing.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In-person learning returned on a limited basis on Monday at the University of Maryland, days after the school saw a brief spike in positive COVID-19 test results.

With the number of positive cases recorded in the single digits almost every day of 2021, three dozen positive cases were recorded through UMD administered tests last Thursday and Friday combined. In total, 24 cases were reported on campus on Thursday and 12 were reported on Friday.

A school spokesperson also confirmed to WUSA9 on Monday that residents inside La Plata Hall were being told to restrict activities and practice enhanced social distancing after a rise in cases were reported there.

According to an email sent to affected students and their families, residents were asked to self-monitor for 10 days until Feb. 15 and could choose to stay inside the residence hall or return home.

Students were told not to attend any in-person classes or activities and to avoid visiting the RecWell facilities.

UMD staff also said the Department of Dining Services would provide a served buffet meal for La Plata Hall residents in a separate location at the dining hall.

With new COVID variants, these healthy behaviors are even more important #4Maryland. It takes a community to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Terps, make sure you are following all of these key steps. https://t.co/MrAnWXbBrl pic.twitter.com/ZaHyCbdcoV — Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) February 8, 2021

“Please know that this decision was made because we prioritize the health and safety of every member of our community,” University Health Center director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos and Department of Resident Life director Valronica Scales wrote. “It is our hope and expectation that we will persevere through these temporary measures and resume in-person activities on Feb. 15.”

Following an all-virtual start to the spring semester two weeks ago, a limited number of students returned to classrooms for in-person learning on Monday. Despite the sign of progress, UMD student and Interfraternity Council President Mike DiDonato told WUSA9 that the school had a long way to go.

"All the students are struggling right now," he said. "I live off-campus in a house with seven other guys in my fraternity. It’s a lot of time with the same people. I know students on campus are feeling very isolated.”

For DiDonato and the IFC Executive Board, the pandemic has meant following strict guidelines and closely monitoring the response across the Greek community. Inside fraternity houses, bedrooms have been transitioned into single units instead of housing up to three or four brothers in some rooms.

On Monday, DiDonato said the traditional "Meet the Greeks" event where new recruits could meet fraternity brothers and introduce themselves would be held inside of a virtual chatroom.

The rules could get even tougher as the semester goes along. On Monday, DiDonato said the school was advising fraternity and sorority members to not eat together inside their homes to help stop the spread of the virus and for them to instead eat alone in their bedrooms.

"Students are already depressed. Let’s not take away the one fun thing they can do," he said. "Probably the only time where they can unwind is having a meal with their friends.”

As IFC president, DiDonato said his job often involved making sure fraternities were staying safe and following the rules. He even helped organize a special tracking system to monitor test results so Greek organizations could be better informed about the spread of COVID-19.

"A couple of weekends last semester, we would literally drive around the town area and make sure students were behaving," he said. "We definitely saw responsibility for our members' safety and members' mental health. We saw it as our responsibility to make sure that Greek life stays a thing in the future. We don’t want to be the scapegoat. We don’t want this to be a reason for universities to get rid of Greek life organizations. That would be super unfortunate. I’d be very upset.”

In general, DiDonato believed students around campus were doing a good job keeping safe and following precautions.

"You can walk on campus and you see everybody has a mask on," he said. "I think people are finding responsible ways to get through it. They're just hanging out with people that they live with. Keeping it to very small groups.”

Moving forward, DiDonato said his biggest concerns was the weather warming up in the weeks ahead and more social gatherings taking place outside. However, he planned to keep sharing the simple message to fraternity members and other students as the spring semester goes along.