The decision comes as the United States experiences yet another surge of COVID-19.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland announced Thursday it will transition courses to online learning, with few exceptions, after Thanksgiving Break.

The decision comes as the United States battles another surge of coronavirus cases this year. Currently, Prince George’s County, where the University of Maryland is located, has a positivity rate of more than 5%, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Less than two weeks ago, Prince George’s County had a positivity rate below 4%.

“The virus continues to demand vigilance, patience and perseverance,” University of Maryland President Darryll Pines said in a statement. “I believe the actions outlined above are prudent, data-driven, and in the best interests of our university community.”

The university has directed all students who travel away from campus for Thanksgiving to remain away for the duration of the semester.

The university also said students who stay on campus should expect to see scaled back services at the recreation center and student union.

The changes did not bother some students.

UMD Junior Elena Tozzi told WUSA9 she feels the new directive will be a bit like the status quo on campus.

“I think it's a pretty good idea and nothing's really changing, all of [my] classes are online anyways,” she said.