Return of in-person learning at University of Maryland brings excitement and concerns

Labor Day marked one week until students come back for in-person learning at the University of Maryland, with the return bringing mixed feelings on campus.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — While Labor Day brought a quiet day on the University of Maryland campus, Monday marked one week until students return for in-person learning.

Students have already started slowly returning to the grounds and the latest UMD COVID-19 information showed at least 85 new cases of the virus reported on campus over the last week.

The rise in cases came after a recent COVID-19 test screening showed over 40 student-athletes at the school contracted the virus.

With the increasing number of cases on campus, students voiced concerns on Monday.

"It’s a little nerve wracking because in-person classes haven’t even started yet and the cases are already so high," said freshman Laura England. "I’m just worried that by the end of next week, we’re going to be sent home.”

In-person classes will begin at the college on September 14th.

While the spread of the virus brought concerns, the return to classrooms also brought excitement for some students.

"Waking up and going to class online is a little of a bummer," said a freshman. "When in-person classes start and then you go into classes, you feel like you’re actually getting an education.”

Students who spoke to WUSA9 shared mixed feedback when asked how seriously fellow classmates were following social distancing and mask guidelines.

Laura England said she and her floormates were making sure to keep gatherings small.

"We were up in the dorms earlier and we kept with the seven person maximum capacity," she said. "Most people are wearing masks unless they’re just chilling on the lawn with a good distance around them.”

Others, like junior David Caceres, told WUSA that many students were still going out and putting their health at risk.

"Other friends that I know go to these kickbacks, these parties and take off their masks," he said. "I want to go back to a normal life pre-COVID-19 but that can’t be possible with everyone breaking these rules everyday.”

The return of in-person learning next week also brings an impact for surrounding businesses.

More students means more customers but also increased concerns.

Jesse Colon, who works at the Mr. Smoke shop near campus, said he has seen groups of students waiting in line at bars and not wearing masks.

"When they’re in line for the bars, I’ve seen no one wearing masks until they get to the bar when the bouncer is like you need to wear a mask," he said. "To watch people get out of that line and come in and interact with me and so many times I have to tell people to put your mask on. It happens at least five or six a day.”

Colon questioned the decision to allow students to return and said it could end up leading to more harm than good.

"If more business means I’m going to get sick and miss two months of work, I don’t see that as a benefit," he said.

Moving forward, students hoped the return for fall semester would not lead to a further spike of cases.