If a local establishment is violating COVID safety guidelines, how can you report them?

WASHINGTON — As COVID-19 cases rise and the U.S. works to get millions vaccinated, many establishments are still required to follow safety guidelines set in place. However, not all businesses always comply.

In November, The Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) fined a D.C. restaurant and bar two days in a row for violating the District's Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions.

Harry's Restaurant was fined $1,000 on Friday, Nov. 13 after ABRA investigators observed "Phase 2 violations" that included:

patrons without facial coverings

patrons standing while consuming alcohol

insufficient table spacing

An investigator fined Harry's an additional $1,000 on Saturday, Nov. 14 when it was observed that patrons were again not wearing masks and more than six customers were being seated at a table.

Question:

A viewer texted in to ask WUSA9’s Q&A Team, how can you report an establishment that is in violation of local safety guidelines?

Answer:

Maryland, D.C. and Virginia all have ways for you to report establishments that are not following the orders in place, like masking or social distancing.

In Maryland, the Governor's Office set up a hotline to report concerns about establishments that are not following guidelines. Anyone with concerns can either call 1-833-979-2266 or email prevent.covid@maryland.gov directly to report them, according to the Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s website.

In Virginia, there’s a special online form to report your concern. Click here to access.