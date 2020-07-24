DC orders visitors from 'high-risk' states to self-quarantine

The only exception is for people who are traveling to the District for essential activities. A full list of states was expected to be available soon.

WASHINGTON — Visitors coming from certain coronavirus hotspots will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks unless they are on essential business, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Friday.

This new order won't apply to Maryland and Virginia.

The city is expected to post a full list of the areas that are considered high-risk soon.

Some of the essential activities that are exempt include going to get essential medical care, getting food and going to places of worship, as well as those working in essential government jobs.

Students from high-risk areas are still subject to the quarantine order.

Bowser also indicated that local schools have received reopening guidelines regarding testing, contact tracing, student behavior, and isolation in addition to quarantine, but did not elaborate.

Maryland and Virginia are listed as high-risk areas under a similar order impacting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The District is currently excluded from those lists.

“We wanted it to be simple for everybody to follow and we recognized that,” Bowser said when asked why they exempted Virginia and Maryland n the order.

As of Friday, D.C. is averaging 76 new cases of the coronavirus per day. That’s the District's highest seven-day average since June 9.

Bowser also said Phase 2 of reopening could be dialed back if necessary.