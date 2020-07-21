Maryland, Virginia amongst 10 states added to New York state's quarantine list

There are now 31 states on the New York Travel Advisory list.

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia are among the dozens of states whose residents must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that 10 more states have been added to the state's travel advisory list – including Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington.

There are now 31 states on the list. Minnesota was recently taken off the list. The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Mexico

Nebraska

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

D.C. is currently excluded from the list.

Travelers coming from any of the state's listed with high infection rates will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in New York State, officials said.

The governor also addressed bars – saying that when the state allowed outdoor dining in the state, they did not mean outdoor drinking.

Cuomo said that it is now a significant problem and that the state will start taking action.

The state said they will suspend liquor licenses for businesses in violation of health orders and are still requesting local governments to help enforce.

Gov. Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect,” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The list of states no longer includes Minnesota, but now includes Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.

“The infection rate across the country is getting worse, not better,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters.

The governor initially said hotel clerks or business partners could alert officials about violations, and that police officers who pull over out-of-state individuals for traffic infractions could enforce quarantine rules.

The Cuomo administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about how it’s enforcing the quarantine, including how many travelers have faced fines.

Maryland has been on a significant upward trend over the past two weeks. Since July 7, when it was averaging 405 cases a day, its seven-day moving average has risen by more than 86%.

As of Tuesday, the state is now averaging 755 new cases a day – where it was in mid-June.

As WUSA9 reported on Monday, an average of 40% of Maryland's new cases each day now come from residents under the age of 30. That’s up from around 28% at the beginning of June.

Virginia has now been on an upward trend for a month. As of Tuesday, the commonwealth is averaging 990 new cases of the coronavirus a day. That’s up 75% from where it was two weeks ago.

Virginia is now just 175 cases away from surpassing Maryland’s total coronavirus case count. At the beginning of July, the states differed by more than 4,500 cases.