WASHINGTON — More than 130 members of DC Fire and EMS are self-quarantining after a third firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, department officials said.

Dabney Hudson, president of D.C. Firefighters Association IAFF Local 36, said the decision to quarantine comes from a heightened response to the virus. Two firefighters -- who were partners -- have tested positive for coronavirus in D.C.,

Local 36 has over 2000 members and responds to roughly 220,000 emergency calls a year. Gregory Dean, the chief for D.C. FEMS said that the group is actively tracing who else may have been in contact with the positive members.

"DC Health is leading the contact tracing of the member who tested positive, an investigation that includes other FEMS members as well as members of the community," Dean said in a statement on March 18.

The decision to self-quarantine poses a unique challenge to District emergency response workers who are required to assist those in need but also are attempting to protect their own health.

At least 12 members of Prince George's County Fire and EMS chose to self-quarantine after going inside the home of a man who tested positive for the virus last week, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks made the announcement at a county emergency management press conference on March 12, stating that the department would continue to follow guidelines and work with members on monitoring symptoms.

"The department is following its policies and procedures regarding self-evaluation of those firefighters and will continue to monitor their conditions," Alsobrooks said.

