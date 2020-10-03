WASHINGTON — Hundreds of firefighters from across the United States and Canada will be briefed Tuesday morning on coronavirus by industry experts and health officials with expertise in infectious disease, the International Association of Fire Fighters said.

Officials will discuss protocols for firefighters to protect their communities and themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Firefighters, who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19, are trained to respond to all emergencies, including infectious disease outbreaks. So far, more than 37 firefighters -- all in Washington state -- have been quarantined from exposure to the virus.

The briefing is part of the IAFF's broader effort to keep its 320,000 members fully informed on COVID-19, signs and symptoms, preparations and protections, as well as official announcements.

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

RELATED: Live updates: 16 confirmed coronavirus cases across DC, Maryland and Virginia

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.