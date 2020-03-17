WASHINGTON — On this page, we’ll be listing places to get help and opportunities to volunteer or donate during the coronavirus outbreak. This is not a comprehensive list and will be updated on a rolling basis.

STUDENT MEALS

Free meals are being given out across the DMV to students who otherwise would have gotten them at school. Here's a comprehensive list.

RELATED: Here's where students can get free meals while schools are shut down

RESTAURANTS AND WORKERS

With dine-in down as much as 75%, local restaurants need support more than ever.

How to help:

Order take out or delivery and pay online or use a cashless form of payment

Purchase a restaurant gift card over the phone or through its website. While this will not help servers and bartenders, it will help shore up their reserves.

Buy their T-shirts, hats, glassware and other merchandise

Sign up for a subscription service if they offer one.

Sign up for future cooking classes

Donate through a national emergency fund through One Fair Wage to support tipped employees

The Small Business Association announced that it will work with state governments to provide targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans to small businesses severely impacted by the outbreak. You can find out more about these loans and how to access them here.

Community Service Agency to support affected union workers and their families through emergency wage assistance.

Use Online Food Delivery Services:

GrubHub: is deferring commission fees for impacted independent restaurants. It is providing additional financial relief for drivers and restaurants through the Grubhub Community Relief Fund. With this fund, all of your Donate the Change contributions will go to charitable organizations that support drivers and restaurants impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Seamless

Postmates

Delivery.com



ELDERLY

D.C. Mutual Aid Network for Ward 7 and 8 Hotline: 202-630-0366

Mayor Muriel Bowser's #FITDC brings workouts that you can do from home.

AARP:

People 65+ to get priority in 1.9 million new coronavirus tests

7 Ways to cope with anxiety during the outbreak

How to fight the loneliness of social distancing

HOTLINES & RESOURCES

PEPCO: Offering temporary or extended financial hardship assistance. It is suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment fees through at least May 1. It will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis.

VERIZON: Waiving late fees for those impacted.

Mental Health America: Free anxiety and mental health resources

WASHINGTON GAS: Is temporarily suspending customer disconnections and waiving late fees for anyone unable to pay their monthly bills. Call 844-WASHGAS (844-927-4427) or visit our E-Service portal at for assistance.

DOMINION POWER: will not shut off your power for non-payment. It has suspended all service disconnections. If your service was previously shut off for non-payment please contact them and the company will work with you.

Online Mindfulness: Meditation expert Jeremy Mohler will be leading an online guided mindfulness meditation each evening except Sunday from 7-7:30 p.m. Join live facebook.com/jeremymohlermeditation or on Instagram @futuredebris

Congress Heights on the Rise's resource page has a list of meal programs and distance learning tools for parents

FOOD INSECURITY



Prince George's County & Capital Area Food Bank host food pantry pop-ups for industry workers in the parking lots of Giant Food stores from 3-7 p.m..

Giant in Largo - 10480 Campus Way South

Giant in Greenbelt - 6000 Greenbelt Rd.

Giant in Camp Springs - 7074 Allentown Rd.

Martha’s Table to support food distribution throughout the DMV and 350 families around wage assistance and food insecurity.

Capital Area Food Bank to support their food distribution through pop-up markets in the District of Columbia, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia Family Service to support their Hunger Resource Center’s food distribution. They are expanding their services to target over 500 school-aged children and their families in their catchment area.

Arlington Food Assistance Center to support individuals and families with their food and nutrition needs through distribution of pre-bagged groceries.

Manna Food Center to meet the nutrition needs of MCPS students and families impacted by school closures and food distribution and delivery to those in need throughout Montgomery County

PARENTING RESOURCES

Montgomery County Public Schools instructional activities

Time: The Secret to Keeping Your Kids Happy, Busy and Learning if Their School Closes Due to Coronavirus

Common Sense Media is a great resource for quality screen-time recommendations both free and paid, educational and purely recreational — including privacy tips. I (Anya) like Duolingo for language learning, Tynker for coding and Khan Academy for academic subjects. Epic is a subscription service with endless books and comics for tablets, searchable by age.

GoNoodle offers both physical dance/movement and meditation videos,

It engages 14 million kids every month with movement and mindfulness videos created by child development experts. Available for free at school, home, and everywhere kids are!

Get outside. It's good for your physical and mental health. Go for a walk, a bike ride or, if possible, a family hike.

And here's a wild card: While everyone's home, try giving the kids more responsibility around the house, including cooking a meal or doing the laundry. And cleaning — there's going to be a lot of cleaning to do!

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: DMV schools, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms

HOW TO HELP

Donate to the Red Cross

Donate to the United Way of the National Capital Area

Donate to your local food bank

Offer assistance to ask risk neighbors. The Nextdoor app is a social networking platform for local communities and neighborhoods.

Plan to stay in touch from afar. Challenge friends to virtual matches and share photos online. Swap recipes in your chat groups and simply let people know you are thinking about them.

Stock up, then stop.

Kroger: Through Kroger’s Community Rewards program, Kroger Plus card members can designate a nonprofit of their choice to receive funds from the grocery chain every time they shop.

Community Food Rescue is a network of businesses, volunteers and hunger relief organizations is committed to eliminating hunger and food waste here in Montgomery County. Local farms and businesses with unsaleable and used foods to food assistance organizations. They use volunteers to transport food from donating businesses

Get outside and pick-up trash

The Little Falls Watershed Alliance has bags and gloves to help you do a trash pick-up. Students can get SSL hours for trash pick-up. Email info@LFWA.org for more information and some ideas on trash hotspots.