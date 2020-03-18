WASHINGTON — Looking to do a good deed for your neighbors during the coronavirus outbreak? A list online allows you to give tips to service industry workers hit hard by the pandemic.

The virtual tip jar is a spreadsheet that includes where the person works, information for their Venmo, PayPal or CashApp accounts and whether that person has healthcare.

At last check, the tip jar document has more than 1,800 members.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms and only allow take-out, drive-thru and delivery orders. Meanwhile, federal guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

RELATED: DC restaurants, bars close to help stop spread of COVID-19

The decision to shut down businesses is in an effort to limit day-to-day interactions and to encourage social distancing in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

But that decision has led to lay-offs in some cases and a dramatic decrease in diners in the area.

Data from OpenTable shows how dining numbers have plummeted since D.C.'s first coronavirus case was announced.

Jordan Fischer

RELATED: DC unemployment could hit 20% if restaurant layoffs persist, leaders say

If you would like to send a virtual tip to your preferred business, you can access the list here.

There is no word yet on whether a similar document has been set up for workers in Maryland and Virginia, where similar efforts to stop the spread of the virus are in effect.

RELATED: We're all in this together: How to get and give help during the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: DMV schools, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms

RELATED: Group sets up hotline during coronavirus to helps underserved DC neighborhoods