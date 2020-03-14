WASHINGTON — With more than 60 cases of coronavirus across the DMV, government leaders made the decision to shut down all public schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia for at least two weeks in an effort to slow the spread. But the closures will potentially thousands of students without access to a meal each day.

According to 2017-2018 data from D.C. Public Schools, 77% of students were classified as economically disadvantaged. Virginia's Department of Education 2019-2020 data shows that 46% of the 1.2 million public school children qualify for free and reduced lunches. In Maryland, the 2018-2019 numbers found 43% of the more than 900,000 public school students qualify.

"We recognize this decision places burdens on many of our parents and families, especially for those who rely on school nutrition programs for access to healthy food for their children," Virginia's Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said. "Virginia will continue to explore and implement innovative approaches to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during this closure."

Several nonprofits are stepping up across the region to make sure kids aren't going hungry, but school boards are putting plans in place as well.

Below are the locations, by school district, where students who typically rely on free or reduced meal programs at school can receive a meal during the shutdown. We'll add to this list as more counties finalize their plans.

DC Public Schools:

Officials said free meals will be available to all students, not just DCPS students, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Anacostia High School

Ballou High School

Banneker High School

Brookland Middle School

Cardozo Education Campus

Columbia Heights Education Campus

Coolidge High School

Eastern High School

Jefferson Middle School

Kelly Miller Middle School

Kimball Elementary School

LaSalle-Backus Education Campus

McKinley Education Campus

Stanton Elementary School

Walker-Jones Education Campus

Woodson High School

DCPS



Prince George's County Schools:

Officials have selected the following nine locations to serve as meal sites while all public schools are closed until Mar. 27:

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 4545 Ammendale Road, Beltsville

William Wirt Middle School, 6200 Tuckerman St., Riverdale Park

Nicholas Orem Middle School, 6100 Editors Park Drive, Hyattsville

Kenmoor Middle School, 2500 Kenmoor Drive, Landover

Benjamin Tasker Middle School, 4901 Collington Road, Bowie

Walker Mill Middle School, 800 Karen Blvd., Capitol Heights

Drew-Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Drive, Suitland

Thurgood Marshall Middle School, 4909 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills

Stephen Decatur Middle School, 8200 Pinewood Drive, Clinton

Charles County Schools:

The district will provide free bagged lunch for kids 18 and under that they will be able to take home with them. Officials anticipate finalizing locations by Monday.

Frederick County Public Schools:

The district will be providing free breakfast (8:30-9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at the following sites:

• Ballenger Creek Elementary

• Crestwood Middle School

• Frederick High School

• Hillcrest Elementary School

• Lincoln Elementary School

• Monocacy Elementary School

• North Frederick Elementary School

• Waverley Elementary School

Officials said they're also delivering cold "to-go" lunches to different community sites.

Fairfax County Schools:

Working on a plan that will likely involve nonprofits, like Mobile Hope.

Arlington County Schools:

Depending on recommendations from public health officials, ACS will provide lunches to students at designated locations.

Alexandria Public Schools:

Officials are putting a plan in place to feed families that will likely involve boxed and bagged meals.

