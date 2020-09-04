BETHESDA, Md. — The challenges for teachers and students could continue much longer than we originally thought.

Maryland's State Superintendent of Schools, Karen Salmon, said Wednesday that schools need to start preparing for the second wave of coronavirus infections that could close schools this coming fall, and even next winter.

Across the region, schools have been handing out tens of thousands of Chromebooks, tablets and WiFi hotspots to students and parents struggling with the new reality of teaching and learning in the age of COVID-19.

Officially, Salmon has only ordered schools closed through April 24. But she's now warned state lawmakers that schools need to be ready to keep teaching online next fall and winter, if the pandemic continues or hits again with a second wave.

In Howard County, the schools have already given out 11,000 Chromebooks, and the Board of Education now wants more.

"20,000 Chromebooks and hotspots to further assist our teachers and students in bridging the inequities in the digital divide," Michael Maritrano, Howard's school superintendent, said.

Maryland's Department of Education released a statement Wednesday that said, "We have not made any new determinations related to the school calendar. At the same time, we are taking active steps now to prepare for potential future needs, and this includes a focus on enhancing distance and online learning."

Some schools are already planning for the possibility of virtual graduations in June.

A Montgomery County school spokeswoman said the district is already considering how to keep children learning if the school shutdown continues long beyond that.

