Spotsylvania schools hold budget meeting, may cut libraries

The School District faces a more than $20 million deficit in its budget. The superintendent has proposed massive cuts including jobs and libraries.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — It might sound unthinkable, but school libraries might be on the chopping block in Spotsylvania County.

The Northern Virginia school district in dire economic circumstances might have to carry out massive cuts this week to try to solve its budget issues.

Spotsylvania Public Schools have a more than $20 million budget shortfall.

The gap has sent the county and the school board scrambling for answers, including tax hikes and budget cuts. The plan so far has included drastic cuts to programs and even the possible elimination of school libraries.

Since the winter months, the superintendent of schools Mark Taylor shopped his proposals to parents.

He talked about deep cuts to close the gap including: cutting jobs, some healthcare, and the most controversial: elimination of all school libraries and staff.

While he proposed the plan to parents, superintendent Taylor pleaded with the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting. He asked county officials to raise around $19 million in taxes to help close the gap.

In mid-April, the county voted to increase taxes, but the proposed increase fell well short of closing the gap. Instead of $19 million, the new plan will raise around $10.9 million.

That still leaves the budget with a roughly $13 million hole in it. Which turns the attention of parents and teachers to Monday night’s school board meeting.