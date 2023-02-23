x
Crime

Spotsylvania Co. school board chair arrested; accused of forgery, document tampering

Chair Kirk Twigg was arrested Thursday.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg has been arrested on charges of forgery and document tampering, according to court documents.

Twigg's arrest comes after controversy in Spotsylvania County in the fall of 2022 when a new superintendent, with no background in education, was picked for the job and given a $30,000 raise compared to his predecessor.

A spokesman for the school board told WUSA9 that Mark Taylor signed a contract for $245,000 per year. He held two jobs in Spotsylvania County prior to the superintendent selection, neither of which had anything to do with education.

Taylor is said to have close ties to Twigg. 

The Virginia State Corporation Commission lists Taylor and his wife as directors of the non-profit Emerging Stars, founded by Twigg and his wife. 

WUSA9 reached out to the school district for a response. They told us they are unable to comment on pending legal matters. 

Police have yet to release any further information on this case.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this arrest and provide any potential updates. 

   

