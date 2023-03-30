Spotsylvania parents plead with county leaders in light of possible library closures

It's not only 60-plus librarians and all the libraries at risk.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — After the Spotsylvania County Public Schools superintendent said this week libraries and more than 60 librarians could be cut because of a budget shortfall, dozens of people showed up at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday to plead for help.

Superintendent Mark Taylor says the division is facing a $24 million budget shortfall. An increase in the county tax rate could make up for about $19 million of that. That is why people lined up to speak for more than three hours at the Board of Supervisors meeting in favor of the tax increase for schools.

"For the record, I don't want to cut anything," Taylor said. He also spoke in favor of the tax increase.

His critics point out that Taylor was the county administrator when the county cut school funding and now he's back asking the same board for more money.

A lot of people pointed out it's not only 60-plus librarians and all the libraries at risk.

The superintendent also listed another 80 teaching jobs that could be cut, along with cuts to employee health care, doing away with programs for high achieving students, and a dozen other programs and services.

It's not clear if closing libraries would even be legal under Virginia law.

Some at the meeting said they are worried the potential library cuts are a distraction. They want the county to not just prevent those cuts, but fully fund the schools to keep up with inflation and stay competitive with other counties.

The county board meets again next week. And, the school board has until May to pass a final budget.