DCPS deadline arrives for some students to submit regular childhood vaccinations forms

“We want to remind families that if their children have not gotten their regular childhood vaccines, you need to do so,” Mayor Muriel Bowser

WASHINGTON — Students across the metro head back to class Tuesday following the holiday weekend.

If you live in D.C., some students may be sent home if they are not up to date on regular childhood vaccinations.

October 11th is the deadline for all D.C. students ages pre-K through fifth grade to either be vaccinated or show proof they are in the process of being vaccinated.

“DCPS and the charter public schools have been very busy over the last several weeks notifying families who may not be compliant, so those families know who they are, and they’ve been steadily turning in information," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Mayor Bowser said many families fell behind on these required vaccines during the last several years of the pandemic. The requirements include shots to prevent measles, chickenpox, mumps and hepatitis.

D.C. students ages 12 years and older are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For months, school leaders warned about high noncompliance rates and set up vaccination centers across the city, including mobile centers and school-based sites.

Two days before the start of the school year, school leaders extended the deadline for the “no shots, no school," policy to give families extra time.

Put vaccines on your back-to-school list. Childhood vaccines, including the COVID vaccine for ages 12+, are required for school. Visit your health care provider, a DC Health mobile clinic, or a school-based health center today! pic.twitter.com/0RS3mHTAJD — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) August 2, 2022

"On Tuesday, they are going to have to take some action. They will either have to be vaccinated and already have their proof or be on their way to be being vaccinated,” said Mayor Bowser.

Middle and high school students still have until November 4 to turn in those required vaccination forms.

Students ages 12 years and up are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 3rd.

According to district law and regulations, all schools in the District of Columbia are required to verify student compliance with the immunization requirements as part of enrollment and attendance. If a student is not compliant, the school must immediately notify the parent or guardian in writing of the missing immunizations. If the student does not come into compliance, the school must remove the student from school until the immunization certification is secured by the school.

Mayor Bowser says the city will strictly enforce the vaccine requirements this school year.