Prince George's County schools to resume in-person learning in April

Families will have the opportunity to continue distance learning or in-person hybrid learning through the end of the school year.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will reopen for in-person hybrid learning starting in April, the school district announced Wednesday. However, families will have the opportunity to continue distance learning through the end of the school year.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson said the school district aims to strike a balance between safety, academics and mental health with the rollout of any learning plan during the ongoing pandemic.

“While we have made substantial investments to implement a virtual learning experience for all of our students, we know that nothing can truly replace the experience of interacting with their educators and classmates in a classroom," Goldson said.

Families will receive a survey as early as Wednesday and will be able to select whether they would like their students to stay all-virtual for the remainder of the school year or to start hybrid learning in April.



All PGPCS teachers will return to classrooms in March ahead of students.

The hybrid learning model will include staggered scheduling with students divided into two groups for in-person instruction on back-to-back days with appropriate social distancing in classrooms and throughout the school building, officials said. The remaining three days will be spent in distance learning sessions each week.

"As a school system, we have shown restraint in not rushing to reopen,” Goldson said. "We will continue to adhere to metrics for safe school reopening based on COVID-19 indicators."

Dr. Goldson will discuss reopening plans with families and community members in more detail during a Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. A separate town hall for employees will be held Wednesday evening.

Key dates to know:

Feb. 18: Telephone town hall with Dr. Goldston to discuss return plans

Feb. 28: Deadline for parents to complete return to school survey, electing for in-person or virtual learning for the rest of the year

March 10: Coaches can begin in-person afterschool conditioning and outdoor workouts

March 29- April 5: Spring break

April 6: Spring sports season practice begins

April 8: Phase 1 instruction begins, classes two days a week for all special education students in kindergarten through 12th grades; all students in Pre-K through sixth grade; and 12th graders

April 15: Phase 2 instruction will start for all remaining seventh through 11th graders

June 15: Last day of school for students

June 16: Last day of school for teachers