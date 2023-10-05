Special education teacher named teacher of the year in Prince George's Co.

Mary Truman will now compete with other nominees for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's Teacher Appreciation Week and we want to take a moment to spotlight an outstanding teacher in Prince George's County who is helping us all get uplifted.

Mary Truman is a special education teacher at the Kenmoor Early Childhood Center in Landover, Maryland. She was just named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Prince George's County.

“Mary Truman epitomizes excellence in early childhood education for her creative approach to teaching learners with special needs,” said Dr. Monica Goldson, Chief Executive Officer for Prince George's County Public Schools. “Her role in nurturing, building trust and instilling a love of learning sets the foundation for our youngest students. Her impact cannot be overstated.”

Truman brings innovative approaches to developing students with autism, with a strong focus on connections with families and the community. She sets high expectations for students as equal members of their school community.

“Ms. Truman is a phenomenal teacher who truly loves her students,” said Alma Ezell-Lawson, Kenmoor Early Childhood Center Principal. “Most of her students are nonverbal, and she communicates so well with them using a wide variety of strategies.”

She has more than 20 years of experience, at schools in Prince George's County, and fills many roles within her school. She serves as a school team leader and new teacher mentor. She is also a member of the Kennedy Krieger Institute Department of Special Education teacher certification program and has been recognized by the City of Bowie as both Teacher of the Month and Teacher of the Year. In 2017, she raised $12,000 for Autism Speaks through nonprofit Bike to the Beach.

Her next step? Truman will compete with other nominees for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award.