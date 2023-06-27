Montgomery County parents rallying to opt kids out of certain lessons

The original target was LGBTQ+ curriculum. Some Muslim and Christian parents say their kids should be given religious exemptions.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some Montgomery County parents are rallying outside the Board of Education Tuesday afternoon to demand they allow them to opt their kids out of lessons that contradict with their religious beliefs.

The battle started over LGBTQ+-inclusive books.

Parents say back in March, they received an email from the Board stating they would no longer be able to have their children be exempt from that part of the curriculum.

About 100 parents rallied outside of the Board in May to reinstate that exemption -- and they're doing it again Tuesday afternoon during the Board's meeting.

They're gathering at 1:30 p.m. for a media briefing and then demonstrating outside of the Board's meeting until they can enter for the public comment section around 4 p.m.

Muslim and Christian parents are leading this charge, with three families even filing federal lawsuits against the board.

Join us on June 27 to voice your support for religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/5LpoW1p8TH — Coalition of Virtue (@CoalitionVirtue) June 19, 2023

Binnish Mustafa has three children in the Montgomery County School District.

"If an animal rights activist wants to opt their child out of biology class, he or she should be able to do that," she told WUSA 9 at May's rally. "Same goes for Native Americans. If Native Americans don’t want to sit through a class talking about the great traits of Christopher Columbus, they should be able to opt out."

They say it’s about a parent’s right to choose what their kids are exposed to and at what age.

Wael Alkashari, the head of the Parents Action Committee, said he wants to make it clear that this isn't about being anti-LGBTQ+.

"We are not anti this lifestyle," he said. "We respect them, they have the right to exist amongst us, to live as they please."

Other parents who support the inclusive curriculum say it can give kids a resource they may not feel they have at home.

It can encourage kids to talk more openly with their parents.

That’s what happened with middle schooler Evan, who identifies as transgender.

"When he first transitioned in elementary school, he felt like he was the only trans kid in his school and he was lonely," Evan's mom, Rachel Cornwell said. "So for us, having books and stories that represented the transgender experience was helpful to know there were other kids out there like Evan, who were thriving and living wonderful lives."

Here's the information on the rally: