Middle school teacher finds 'Homophobic Club Hub' on student's Chromebook

ROCKVILLE, Md. — School officials say a presentation and Google Form titled “Homophobic Club Hub” was found on a student's Chromebook, prompting an investigation.

According to a letter to parents from Earle B. Wood Middle School Principal Heidi L Slatcoff, the investigation was completed on Friday with the help of the Montgomery County Police Department and the Office of School Support and Well-Being.

Slatcoff explained that a teacher notified the school administration after finding the presentation and Google Form. She claims the investigation found the student shared the documents, which were created two to four months ago, with at least two other students before deleting them. There appears to be no evidence that a club was formed.

"This is clearly a hate/bias incident, and I must say that discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated. It impedes the ability of MCPS and our school to discharge its responsibilities to all students and staff, and achieve our community’s long-standing efforts to create, foster, and promote equity, inclusion, and acceptance for all," Slatcoff wrote.

In response to the discovery, Slatcoff says it is important to work with all students to help them understand the impact of hateful and hurtful words. In the coming weeks, counselors will be visiting classes to conduct lessons on topics of bias and discrimination. She asks that families also take the time at home to discuss the importance of civility and the power of words at home.

Montgomery County Public Schools released a statement following the investigation:

"MCPS remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivate an inclusive and welcoming learning environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds, including our LGBTQ community. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school system and will not be tolerated."

