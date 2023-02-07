Social media comments over book with LGBTQ+ characters force Montgomery County PTA meeting to go virtual

The meeting for parents of kids at Bells Mill Elementary School in Potomac was forced to go virtual after the potentially threatening comments were made online.

POTOMAC, Md. — An in-person PTA meeting in Montgomery County was canceled on Tuesday after potential threats were made about a book being read in a classroom that included LGBTQ+ characters, according to a letter sent home to parents.

The meeting for parents of kids at Bells Mill Elementary School in Potomac, Maryland, was forced to go virtual after the potentially threatening comments were made on a social media post.

The school principal, Dr. Stacy Smith, sent a letter to parents stating that the school posted a picture on social media of a teacher reading a grade-level book with students that included LGTBQ+ characters. The book was approved by Montgomery County Public Schools.

The social media post got comments Smith said were disrespectful and used hateful language, some of which were targeted at the PTA meeting set for Tuesday.

"Due to the severity of the comments, our PTA meeting will be transitioned to a virtual format and connection information will be shared through secure family channels," Smith said in the email to parents.

Smith added, "As a reflection of the MCPS commitment to ensure our curriculum is inclusive and affirming of all students, MCPS has approved a selection of LGBTQ+ inclusive texts for use in the classroom. Reading stories that reflect the diversity of our school community and world encourages respect and empathy for all."

The school district agrees with Smith.