Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent to resign, take job in Texas

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools released a statement Monday about the expected resignation of Dr. Eric Williams and thanked him for his service to the school district.

"Williams publicly announced that he is the sole finalist for the Superintendent position of Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) in Houston, Texas," said LCPS in its statement. "In compliance with Texas law, the CCISD Board of Trustees must wait a minimum of 21 days from making the sole finalist announcement to making the appointment official."

Once Williams officially tenders his resignation, the Loudoun County School Board will announce an interim superintendent. The interim superintendent will lead the school division until a permanent Superintendent is hired by the School Board in the coming months, added LCPS in a statement.

LCPS wants its community to know that it will take time for a new superintendent to be named due to the size of the school district, and the scope and measures in which LCPS has to take in picking a person for the position.