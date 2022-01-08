Montgomery Co. Public Schools hosts hiring event to fill empty positions

School officials say this year's hiring season has been especially competitive.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With less than three weeks before students return to school in Montgomery County, the district is working to fill more than 500 vacancies, including more than 150 teaching positions.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa McKnight held a press conference Monday to discuss the district's tactics to make a comeback from the shortages.

"MCPS is a great school system, a great place to work because of the great people we have here in the school system," McKnight said. "Those people are our teachers who make a big commitment to serve our students every day. Our bus drivers, who are the first faces that our students see when they begin the school day."

McKnight emphasized that the school districts are seeking to fill approximately 246 full-time teaching positions in a competitive environment, but said she has 89 candidates currently in the approval process. She said MCPS has an average starting salary of $62,000, and offers professional development to staff.

In an effort to fill those vacant positions before the start of the school year, Montgomery County Public School is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday, August 10, at Gaithersburg High School located at 101 Education Boulevard in Gaithersburg. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MCPS is seeking motivated professionals in the following critical areas:

Teachers

Special Education Paraeducators

Bus Operators (Drivers) and Bus Attendants (Special Education)

Security Assistants

Cafeteria Workers

Building Service Workers

Substitutes

MCPS is far from alone when it comes to staffing issues, making hiring season particularly competitive.

“It's just a very busy, busy time and we're working very hard and quickly so that when it comes day one all of those positions are full," MCPS Director of Communications, Chris Cram said.

Cram said it's a challenge each year to fill positions, adding that 1,153 teachers resigned last year, and 775 did so the year before.