Fairfax County parents push for virtual learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Virginia schools

Returning to in-person classes in Fairfax County has parents pleading with school officials to go virtual.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) are back to class, and the first week is almost finished. More than 180,000 students and nearly 25,000 employees went back to class in FCPS for in-person learning. But already, parents are being notified of COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff within schools, leaving many asking school officials to give them the option of returning to virtual at-home learning.

“Provide us an option! If kids want to go in person, that’s fantastic, they have the ability to do so, that’s their right. All we want as concerned parents is that option to go virtual," said Amit Madon.

Madon is a parent of an 11-year-old. He is concerned that his child will contract COVID at school, and he’s not alone in his worries. He started a petition for the school to give parents the option of having their child learn virtually. His petition already has more than 4,000 parent signatures in just two weeks.

“We cannot get solid answers other than, kids belong in school, that’s a recommendation. No one is doubting that fact. What we are doubting is that we are in a worse condition than we were in January when there was a major surge and the schools were in a virtual mode. Now it seems like we are in a pandemic fatigue of sorts where we are taking this too lightly when the Delta variant has proven it can be absolutely ravaging throughout the country," said Madon.

54 Student cases of COVID and 13 staff cases were reported in the first three days of the school year. Hillary Turner’s daughter is a second-grader at Sangster Elementary in Springfield, VA. A family member, who lives with them, is battling cancer and has a weakened immune system.

“I’m very worried about my daughter getting sick. I’m more worried about her getting ill and passing it on or asymptomatically passing it on to this member of our family. If we had the option of doing concurrent learning this year, or were able to put my child in a virtual school setting, we absolutely would have," said Turner.

In May, FCPS approved for about 400 students to attend class virtually this school year, for those who could show proof that the student had a medical need to stay home.

Fairfax Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand spoke with WUSA9’S Annie Yu earlier this month about the need for students to return to school.

We are so excited to welcome students back to our school buildings for in-person learning! Have an awesome #Firstdayfairfax everyone! #FCPSReturningStrong pic.twitter.com/aX4c5LpwSy — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) August 23, 2021

“The power of reconnecting in person is something we are underestimating its impact to lift the spirits of kids and frankly the adults that serve them," said Brabrand

Madon doesn’t refute Brabrand’s statement but adds: “our kids belong in school, they need to be in school. The problem there in lies is where do you balance the need to be educated in the right way as to opposed to your physical health. I’m sure no parent wants their child to end up in an ICU or hospital.”

All students and staff are wearing masks during the school day, but do remove them when at recess and while eating lunch.

Madon adds that he has written letters to members of the school board and the superintendent, but has received no indication that FCPS plans to allow students to choose to learn virtually at the present time.

