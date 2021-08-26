Frederick County Public Schools sends 600 students into quarantine after 41 COVID cases among students and staff

More than 44,000 students returned to school in-person in the county, while 1,000 other students made the decision to stick with virtual learning for the school year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Public Schools has confirmed 41 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, which has put 600 students in quarantine just one week after going back to in-person learning.

More than 44,000 students total returned in person in the county, while 1,000 other students made the decision to stick with virtual learning for the school year. Just last week on Aug. 18 was the first time many of the county’s students returned to the classroom since March of 2020.

In the county, masks are required on school buses and anywhere inside school buildings. On the county's website, it is specified that schools will continue to work with families who are seeking virtual learning options and that changes may or may not be able to be accommodated based on the circumstances at the home school or with the blended virtual program.

“Quarantine helps prevent the spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department,” according to Maryland school reopening guidance.