WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are preparing to announce new initiatives Tuesday to combat the city’s surging homicide rate.



As of Monday night, 131 people have been killed in the District. The most recent, a 19-year-old man in Northwest late Sunday night. In addition to the increasing murder rate, more than half of this year’s homicide cases are still unsolved.

In the past, Mayor Bower urged D.C. residents to sign up for the city’s private security camera rebate program to deter crooks and help provide police with evidence to quickly solve crimes.



Mayor Bowser and Chief Newsham’s announcement coincides with National Crime Prevention Month.

