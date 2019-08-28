WASHINGTON — Police have identified a 3-year-old who died in Southeast, D.C. in March.

Authorities say Anniebelle Marsh was found unconscious at a home in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace in Southeast around 12:47 a.m. on March 15.

Marsh was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead. The DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Marsh's cause of death as "complications from injuries from blunt force trauma." Her death was ruled as a homicide.

Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved in Marsh's death and are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

