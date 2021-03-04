Police: 1 woman dead after fatal shooting in Prince George's County

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case, officials say.

RIVERDALE, Md. — Prince George’s County police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Riverdale that has left one woman dead.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue in Riverdale just before 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Once on scene, police said they located an adult female inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Police told WUSA9 the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George's County Police have not yet identified the victim nor have released any information regarding a suspect at this time. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case.

FATAL SHOOTING: Officers responded to the 5200 block of 56th Ave at approx. 7:00 pm for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult female inside of a car suffering from gunshot trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/EjOP3OcyPx — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 3, 2021

News of Friday evening's shooting comes just days after a string of shootings throughout the county.

One man was murdered in broad daylight Tuesday in the middle of a residential street in Landover not far from FedEx Field and within a few blocks of the District Three police station.

Three other people were shot Monday night, including one man at a birthday party. One woman said she saw someone running from the scene of the Tuesday murder but she's not sure if it was the shooter or a terrified neighbor.

A neighbor said he heard six shots just before 10 a.m. Police said the man was laying dead in the street when they arrived at Penbrook Circle. Two other people turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds soon after — investigators still trying to determine for certain if they're connected.

"Everyday people have a gun outside," a neighbor told us, as she sheltered her children inside. "This one is very bad for the babies," she said.

"Three shootings last night. Two of them unfortunately fatal. Now we're working this incident this morning," said Ofc. Thomas Lester, a spokesman for Prince George's County Police.

Crimesolvers is offering a $25,000 reward for each of the murders. He urged anyone who saw anything to call Crimesolvers or the police. If anyone has any information regarding any of these cases, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS