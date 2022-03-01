Man accused of using Alcoholics Anonymous to sexually assault women

The victim told police the AA group leader, Michael Joseph Weschler, Jr., invited her to his home to help with treatment.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An Aspen Hill man is accused of using his position with Alcoholics Anonymous to sexually assault women.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, a woman reported being sexually assaulted on December 27. Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division, Sex Assault Unit say they talked to the woman at a hospital. She told detectives the assault happened in the 4100 block of Landgreen Street on December 23.

Investigators say the woman joined a local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) around 10 weeks prior to the assault. She told police the AA group leader, Michael Joseph Weschler, Jr., invited her to his home to help with treatment. That is where the woman claims Weschler assaulted her.

Detectives are concerned that Weschler, Jr. may have used his position within AA to take advantage of more women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division Sex Assault Unit at 240-773-5050.

