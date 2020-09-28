Prince George's County man suspected of killing girlfriend caught, arrested in North Carolina

Winston Hughes, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and related charges, police said. The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

CHILLUM, Md. — A Prince George’s County man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in a Chillum apartment they shared together has been captured and arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.

Winston Hughes, 23 of Chillum, was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Fatima Kamara, 25 of Chillum. Prince George's County police confirm that the two lived together in the apartment where the shooting occurred.

Prince George's County police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the King's Plaza Apartments on Sept. 21 – located in the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road.

Upon arrival, police said they found an adult woman, later identified as Kamara, shot inside a home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors in the area were understandably terrified and told WUSA9 their concerns for Hughes still being on the loose.

"It's really scary. That's what goes through my head and my heart and my whole body," one neighbor told WUSA9's Bruce Leshan. "Because I'm a young Black woman, I'm an immigrant as well, and you never know what could happen. We don't feel protected in our homes, and it's really sad because it happens too often."

Fatima Kamara's neighbors continue to send sympathy to her family. "That's pretty young. A daughter, a sister, some at that age, it's a big loss for the family. I will pray as well for the family, the loved ones," neighbor Romaric Ndanji said.

Hughes is charged with second-degree murder and related charges, police said. The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.