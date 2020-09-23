Prince George's County police searching for suspect involved in fatal shooting of Chillum woman

Winston Hughes, 23 of Chillum, is charged for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Fatima Kamara, 25 of Chillum.

CHILLUM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are asking for your help in locating the suspect wanted in a domestic-related fatal shooting in Chillum on Monday.

Winston Hughes, 23 of Chillum, is charged for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Fatima Kamara, 25 of Chillum. Prince George's County police confirm that the two lived together in the apartment where the shooting occurred.

Prince George's County police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the King's Plaza Apartments – located in the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road.

Upon arrival, police said they found an adult woman, later identified as Kamara, shot inside a home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors in the area were understandably terrified and told WUSA9 their concerns for Hughes still being on the loose.

Detectives identify 22-year-old Winston Hughes as suspect in domestic-related homicide in Chillum; search for suspect continues. https://t.co/Zn4ixONmLq pic.twitter.com/rLT9zWnR3m — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 23, 2020

"It's really scary. That's what goes through my head and my heart and my whole body," one neighbor told WUSA9's Bruce Leshan. "Because I'm a young Black woman, I'm an immigrant as well, and you never know what could happen. We don't feel protected in our homes, and it's really sad because it happens too often."

Fatima Kamara's neighbors continue to send sympathy to her family. "That's pretty young. A daughter, a sister, some at that age, it's a big loss for the family. I will pray as well for the family, the loved ones," neighbor Romaric Ndanji said.

Hughes is charged with second-degree murder and related charges, police said. The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.