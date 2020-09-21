Police: 1 dead after fatal shooting in Hyattsville, Md.

Prince George's County police tell WUSA9 that the shooting was not random.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A woman is dead after a fatal shooting in Hyattsville Monday afternoon, police said.

Prince George's County police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the King's Plaza Apartments – located in the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road. Police were called to the scene for a reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they found an adult woman shot inside a home. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George's County police tell WUSA9 that the shooting was not random. There is no information regarding the suspect at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

FATAL SHOOTING: Officers responded to the 2600 blk of Queens Chapel Rd at approx. 2:35 pm for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult female inside of a residence suffering from gunshot trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ly02vDxI9g — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 21, 2020

Earlier Monday morning, a man was also shot and killed in Laurel, Prince George's County Police said.

The shooting happened on the 12000 block of Laurel Bowie Road around 6 a.m., police said. At the scene, officers found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Prelim: Officers responded to the 12000 blk. of Laurel-Bowie Rd. at approx 6:00 a.m for a shooting. Once on scene they located an adult male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 21, 2020

The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Detectives were at the scene of the shooting working to identify and develop a potential suspect or suspects and the motive. At this time they do not have any further details in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police believe this shooting was also not a random crime.