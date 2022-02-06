Officials: Student originally believed to have posted school threat was actually victim of bully plot to get him into trouble

Principal John Taylor says the posted threat was part of a plan to bully the student who owns the account that was used to make the threats.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School officials believe a threat posted on social media against a Montgomery County high school was actually part of an elaborate plan to bully another student.

The threat against Winston Churchill High School was posted on social media Tuesday. Montgomery County Police (MCP) Detectives investigated the threat and found there was "no immediate credible threat" to the school.

Principal John Taylor now says the posted threat was part of a plan to bully the student who owns the account that was used to make the threats. Taylor claims the bullied student had no involvement in posting the threats.

"That student was himself the victim of a plan designed to bully him and bring public outrage and school punishment upon him," Taylor explained in a letter to parents Thursday.

The principal believes the threats were designed to get the bullied student in trouble and that there was no plan to ever carry out any violent acts at the high school.

The school continues to investigate the incident and Taylor says they will do whatever they can to avoid such inappropriate behaviors.

"Our team will work to determine and assign consequences for these behaviors that have caused such widespread disruption to our school community," Taylor said.

WATCH NEXT: Maryland man wanted for making alleged threats of mass violence against elementary school in custody