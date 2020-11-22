DC Police: Firefighter shot in Southeast after responding to help victim of earlier shooting near convenience store

The firefighter was one of four victims from two shootings that happened in the same area, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — A firefighter with DC Fire & EMS was shot while on duty in Southeast late Sunday afternoon at the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Avenue and South Capitol Street, SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, and South Capitol Street, SE run into one another, which is why there are two separate addresses for both shootings that ae very close to one another.

DC Police confirmed to WUSA9 that the firefighter was responding to help a shooting victim at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The first shooting happened before 4:30 p.m., with the second shooting happening after, around 4:40 p.m., according to times provided by DC Police.

He was one of three people injured in the second shooting after bullets were fired near a liquor store across from the 7-Eleven, said DC Police.

All four people shot are conscious and breathing, said DC Police.

The department added that the victims are three men and one woman.

WUSA9 is still working to confirm more information about this shooting and will update this story when more details come into our station and newsroom.

(A previous story said there were three victims instead of four. There were three victims located at the 7-Eleven convenience store.)