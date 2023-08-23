Virginia man arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting missing juvenile

Police say the juvenile was recovered safe, however, an investigation revealed Brandon Estrada De Leon harbored the victim.

LEESBURG, Va. — Leesburg Police have made an arrest in the case of a missing juvenile who was sexually assaulted multiple times over the past year.

Brandon Estrada De Leon, 20, of Leesburg is charged with one count of abduction, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of rape in connection to a report of a missing juvenile who left on their own accord earlier this year.

Police say the juvenile was recovered safely, however, the investigation that followed revealed Estrada De Leon had harbored the juvenile who he knew prior to the assaults.

Investigators claim Estrada De Leon misled authorities by not telling them where the juvenile was located. It was also discovered that he had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times over the past year.

Estrada De Leon remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.