2 firefighters injured while battling Loudoun County blaze

A Tanker Task Force was requested to the scene of the fire to bring water, as the area did not have fire hydrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND HILL, Va. — Six people have been displaced and two firefighters were injured after a massive house fire in Loudoun County Monday evening.

Just before 6:50 p.m., the emergency communications center received multiple calls about a house fire with people possibly trapped inside. The home was located on Smokey View Court, off of Main Street, in Round Hill.

Multiple units from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to the location. In addition, a Tanker Task Force was requested to bring water to the scene, as the area did not have fire hydrants.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters saw visible fire coming from the front of the house and smoke from the eaves, resulting in additional resources being requested. Most of the fire was in the garage area of the home, but the blaze quickly spread into other areas of the home including the attic.

It was determined that all residents were out of the home. Crews began an exterior attack on the fire, then transitioned inside the home to extinguish the rapidly advancing fire on multiple floors and the attic. Due to the significant involvement of fire in the home, crews identified the possibility of a partial collapse.

Last night's house fire in Round Hill injured two firefighters, displaced 6 residents and did nearly $1 million in damages. FMO investigating cause. @Chief600KJ @IAFF3756 https://t.co/rkgKvs7rEa pic.twitter.com/CdxhjOVbt8 — 𝑳𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒏 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒆 (@LoudounFire) August 22, 2023

The fire was successfully extinguished, but unfortunately the six residents were displaced and are staying locally with family. The damages to the home are estimated at $999,240, which includes $624,525 in structural damages and $374,715 in contents.