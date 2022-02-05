x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

2 juveniles injured, dog dead from shooting in District Heights, police say

Police say a teenager and 4-year-old boy have injuries that are not life threatening. A 7-year-old terrier named Danger was killed.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Two juveniles and a dog were shot Wednesday evening District Heights. 

Ronald Tarpley, the acting chief of District Heights Police Department, told WUSA9 that a teenage boy — whose age has not been confirmed — and a 4-year-old boy were shot and are suffering from injuries that are not life threatening. 

Officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the 6700 block of Alpine Street for reports of two vehicles that stopped in the area. Inside of the vehicles were "multiple shooters" who drew weapons and shot at a group of people. 

Tarpley said the shooters were believed to be in a minivan and a black sedan. It is unclear how many shooters there were. 

The dog that was shot — a 7-year-old terrier named Danger — died, Tarpley said. When police arrived on scene, the two vehicles had driven from the scene.

WUSA9 was on the scene of the investigation and found dozens of bullet shell casings on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

RELATED: 36-year-old DC man shot to death in Prince George's County, police say

RELATED: 'Come forward because it hurts' | Mom of 18-year-old killed on Valentine's Day still wants answers

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.