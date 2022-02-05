2 juveniles injured, dog dead from shooting in District Heights, police say

Police say a teenager and 4-year-old boy have injuries that are not life threatening. A 7-year-old terrier named Danger was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two juveniles and a dog were shot Wednesday evening District Heights.

Ronald Tarpley, the acting chief of District Heights Police Department, told WUSA9 that a teenage boy — whose age has not been confirmed — and a 4-year-old boy were shot and are suffering from injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the 6700 block of Alpine Street for reports of two vehicles that stopped in the area. Inside of the vehicles were "multiple shooters" who drew weapons and shot at a group of people.

Tarpley said the shooters were believed to be in a minivan and a black sedan. It is unclear how many shooters there were.

District Heights Shooting | A 14yo and a 4yo were injured in today shooting at Atwood & Alpine. Police say they have non-life-threatening injuries. This 7yo Terrier, named Danger, was also killed while he was outside playing with his owner. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/yj5gxf77Wx — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 5, 2022

The dog that was shot — a 7-year-old terrier named Danger — died, Tarpley said. When police arrived on scene, the two vehicles had driven from the scene.

WUSA9 was on the scene of the investigation and found dozens of bullet shell casings on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.