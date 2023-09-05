MPD: Suspects caught on camera smashing store window, stealing sunglasses in SW DC

The suspects were last seen fleeing the crime scene in a vehicle.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects of an overnight robbery in Southwest D.C.

On Friday, surveillance video shows suspects smash the window of an eyeglass store located in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest at 3:50 a.m.

Once inside the store, the suspects took property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.