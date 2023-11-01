2 men wounded in Southwest DC shooting

A call came in around 9:35 p.m. about a shooting in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Southwest D.C. Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 9:35 p.m., a call came in regarding the shooting in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were conscious and breathing when they were transported to an area hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information nor any details about what led up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.