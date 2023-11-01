DC Police: 2 children shot while getting off Metrobus

DC Police say the children were shot as they were getting off the Metrobus Wednesday evening.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Sheridan Street just before 4:15 p.m.

MTPD says two children were injured in the shooting. The kids' ages were only confirmed as being 10 or under.

The two children were taken to an area hospital for help with their gunshot wounds. Police say there may be a third victim in this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are no on the lookout for a man in his 20s wearing dark pants and a dark jacket in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This shooting comes less than two months after a 17-year-old girl and a man were injured during a shooting on Metrobus in Southeast D.C. Police said two young men got into a fight on the bus, and one pulled out a gun and opened fire. The bullet struck the victim and then ricocheted and struck a bystander, a 17-year-old.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

