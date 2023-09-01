3 people stabbed in downtown Silver Spring McDonald's

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three men inside a McDonald's were all stabbed around breakfast time in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

The crime took place at the corner of Colesville Road and 2nd Avenue just before 7 a.m., authorities said.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the McDonald's to find two men with stabbed. A short time later, a third victim, also a man, returned to the restaurant and told police he was also stabbed.

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, all suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Montgomery County police are searching for a man they believe to be involved in the stabbing of these three men. So far, no arrests have been made and police have not said what may have led up to the stabbing.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.