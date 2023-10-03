Police charge two in fentanyl overdose investigation at Wakefield High School

An investigation helped identify Walter Zelaya Padilla as the person suspected of supplying the drugs to the arrested juvenile who then gave the drugs to the girls.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old Virginia man and juvenile in connection to a fentanyl overdose investigation at Wakefield High School. The pair are believed to have supplied drugs to two girls at the school who overdosed and then were revived.

At 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the high school on S. Dinwiddie Street for a report of an overdose. At the school, officers located two students who were suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose. One girl was given a dose of Narcan, and both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both girls have since recovered.

An investigation helped identify Walter Zelaya Padilla as the person suspected of supplying the drugs to the arrested juvenile who then gave the drugs to the victims.

Padilla, 19, of Fairfax, is charged with the Distribution of Fentanyl to a Person Under the Age of 18, Distribution of Narcotics in a School Zone, Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics (Fentanyl), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

In addition, police charged a juvenile male, from Arlington, with Distribution of Fentanyl, Distribution of Narcotics (Fentanyl) in a School Zone, and Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics (Fentanyl).

These arrests come after two students died from suspected overdoses at the same school this past year, says the NAACP Arlington Branch.