9th grade student at Wakefield High dies after suspected overdose, NAACP says

This is the second student to die from a suspected overdose at the same high school this year, according to the NAACP Arlington Branch.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Wakefield High School community is mourning the loss of yet another student. Principal Peter Balas says 9 grader Jorge Chavarris Rodriguez died Thursday evening.

According to the NAACP Arlington Branch, Rodriquez died of a suspected overdose, making him the second student at the school to die in 2023 of a suspected opioid overdose.

Freshman Sergio Flores died in February after he was reportedly found unconscious in a Wakefield High School bathroom.

In a letter to the community, officials say "The fentanyl crisis is wreaking havoc on the Latino communities of Arlington, claiming multiple lives and tearing our families apart."

The NAACP is urging Arlington County and Arlington Public Schools to come together immediately and commit to funding a full-service teen center in the community to help prevent future tragedies.

Principal of Wakefield High School, Peter Balas, sent a letter home to families Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our ninth graders from the Class of 2027, Jorge Chavarria Rodriguez, died on Thursday evening, September 21. Jorge was a beloved member of the Wakefield, Kenmore, and Barcroft families, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members."

He added that support staff members are available on Tuesday to talk with any student who feels they need extra support.

Students may always text 988 or call the Cigna Helpline at 833-Me-Cigna (833-632-4462) for support at any time. Anyone with concerns about their child and this loss can contact the school's counselor, school psychologist, or school social worker. The Wakefield Counseling Office can be reached at 703-228-6700.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Rodriguez family, as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday it has raised $15,521.

