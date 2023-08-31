Student hospitalized after possible overdose at Wakefield High School

Investigators are looking into the incident as an "apparent overdose."

ARLINGTON, Va. — A boy at Wakefield High School was taken to an area hospital for help during what police are calling a possible overdose Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the Arlington Police Department, first responders were called to the 1300 block of South Dinwiddie Street for a possible overdose around 11:30 a.m.

The victim, only identified as a juvenile boy, was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into the incident as an "apparent overdose."

Arlington Public Schools confirmed that a student was taken to an area hospital following a "medical emergency" Thursday but could not go into further detail due to privacy concerns.

The school district says the mental health and well-being of its students are a priority and mental health resources, as well as substance abuse education and prevention measures are available. Training on how to administer Naloxone is available for staff and allows some students to also carry the overdose-reversing drug.

In a letter to families, Wakefield High School Principal said some students observed first responders on campus and wanted to ensure that everyone was aware of what happened.

"Fortunately, everyone is safe, and they were able to work with our staff to address the situation," Balas wrote. "At no point was the safety of any students or staff compromised."

In February, Wakefield High School freshman Sergio Flores died after an apparent overdose in a campus bathroom. Four other students were evaluated by medics at the school.

In response to Flores's death, Arlington Public Schools took on the "lock and key" project, in which single-occupancy staff bathrooms would be changed to only lock from the inside. Additionally, bathrooms inside classrooms would have no lock at all.