Police: 17-year-old found dead in Germantown, cause of death unknown

Montgomery County Police detectives are investigating the death of a teenager, whose body was found outside an apartment complex in Germantown.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, MCPD officers from the 5th District were called to the 18900 block of Grotto Lane after the body of a 17-year-old was discovered. The unidentified victim was described as a heavyset Black male.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the teen died. The Major Crimes Division is currently investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.