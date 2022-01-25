x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 17-year-old found dead in Germantown, cause of death unknown

The Major Crimes Division is currently investigating his death as a homicide.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 21.

Montgomery County Police detectives are investigating the death of a teenager, whose body was found outside an apartment complex in Germantown. 

Around 3 p.m. Monday, MCPD officers from the 5th District were called to the 18900 block of Grotto Lane after the body of a 17-year-old was discovered. The unidentified victim was described as a heavyset Black male.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the teen died. The Major Crimes Division is currently investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).  

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.

RELATED: Maryland leaders advocate for legislation banning ghost guns

RELATED: 'He's a danger to this community' | Magruder High School shooting suspect held without bond

RELATED: Man shot in road rage incident on I-270, Maryland State Police say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

MCPS to reevaluate school security in wake of Magruder school shooting