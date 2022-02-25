14-year-old girl arrested in connection to series of carjackings, police say

MPD says the teen connected to the hours-long spree was arrested Friday.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after police say she was arrested in connection to a string of armed carjackings in D.C.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the unidentified teen has been connected to three armed carjackings, an unarmed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking, all of which took place in January.

Here's the timeline according to MPD:

Jan. 24

10:25 p.m. - A driver is carjacked at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest

11:07 p.m. - A driver is assaulted and robbed before being kicked out of their car in the same area. The four suspects, in this case, drove away in the victim's car, which was later recovered.

Jan. 25

2:10 a.m. - A driver is forced from their car at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

2:13 a.m. - The victim is sitting in their car in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest when the suspects demanded money and the car at gunpoint. The suspects ran away after they were unable to take the car and drove off in a car that was waiting nearby.

10: 45 a.m. - A driver is carjacked at gunpoint in the 3100 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.