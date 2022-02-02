x
Crime

A man is in custody after he stole an ambulance, police say

The theft occurred outside the Adventist Health Shady Grove hospital in Rockville.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County say an ambulance was stolen from outside the Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center early Friday morning. 

The theft happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of Broschart Road, according to Montgomery County Police Department Public Information Officer Casandra Tessler. 

Tessler said the man was taken into custody by Virginia State Police a short time later. The man has not yet been identified by police. Police have not said what charges he may be facing, or the circumstances surrounding the theft of the ambulance.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

