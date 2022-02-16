Delivery driver carjacked by armed suspects in Northeast DC, police say

Police are still searching for the people responsible.

WASHINGTON — Armed suspects stole a delivery driver's car in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning, police say.

According to police, two armed people approached the driver in the 800 block of 21st St. NE around 3 a.m. The suspects took off in the victim's red Toyota Camry, police said. The delivery driver was not hurt in this case.

Police are still searching for the two people responsible. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

This carjacking comes almost a year after the fatal carjacking of UberEats driver Mohmmad Anwar.

On March 23, 2021, D.C. police said two teen girls tried to take Anwar's car using a Taser, which resulted in a deadly rollover crash near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.

Both girls eventually pleaded guilty in the case.

Along with Anwar's case, 2021 saw an alarming spike in carjacking cases. It's a problem that police in D.C. and Maryland are still working to address.

Earlier this month, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee and Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz held a news conference to discuss the alarming trend, calling for more accountability.

“The accountability is only here. When we get true accountability, then our other partners that are in the system will be challenged for their actions,” Chief Aziz said.

