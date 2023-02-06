Juvenile shot in Silver Spring, police say

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile that occurred in Silver Spring, Maryland Friday evening.

At 10 p.m., a call regarding the shooting came into the Montgomery County Police Department.

Officers then responded to the scene of the shooting in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane.

At the scene, officers located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they were transported to an area hospital following the shooting to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting nor identified any suspects involved.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT:

More than two months after 31-year-old Christy Bautista was found dead with 30 stab wounds inside her Northeast hotel room, a D.C. judge ruled the suspect accused of killing her will have to remain in jail.

A DC Superior Court judge said Friday there was enough probable cause for the charge of first-degree murder against 43-year-old George Sydnor, who allegedly attacked Bautista soon after she checked into the Ivy City Hotel on March 31.