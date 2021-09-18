'Violent' 48 hours leaves several injured, one dead in Spotsylvania

Deputies say several people were shot, dozens of rounds of ammunition were exchanged and a son allegedly killed his mother in 3 separate incidents within 48 hours.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Spotsylvania deputies are investigating after a string of shootings left several people injured and one dead within 48 hours.

The first shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Norris Drive, in the Maple Grove Subdivision. Deputies say when they arrived at the home, they found several people inside the house had been shot multiple times.

Evidence led detectives to believe the shooter knew the people who lived inside the home. They then obtained warrants for 30-year-old Julius Q. Ferguson, who later turned himself into the Stafford County Sheriff's Office the following day. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The second shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at Durango's Grill on Plank Road. Deputies say several dozen rounds of amunition "erupted" in the parking lot between a group of suspects. Deputies were told someone was injured in the shooting but when they arrived no victim was found.

Businesses and cars in the area were hit by the gunfire, causing extensive damage. There is no suspect information available at this time. Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

The third shooting left a woman dead less than an hour later in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive, in the Oak Grove Subdivision. When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying in the driveway of the home, having been shot in the upper body. First responders tried to save the woman but she died from her injuries.

Deputies have identified the woman as 41-year-old Latoya Acree. Deputies say Acree's son, 21-year-old Elijah D. Smith, was taken into custody from a nearby hotel in Fore Mile Fork. Detectives believe Smith argued with his mother before shooting her.

Smith has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Deputies say none of the shootings are believed to be related at this time.